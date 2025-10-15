Kano, HarvestPlus to host 11th nutritious Food Fair

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Kano State Government has announced plans to host the 11th edition of the Nutritious Food Fair, aimed at promoting access to healthy and nutritious foods across the state.

The State Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Musa Sulaiman, disclosed this while addressing journalists ahead of the event, which is being organized in collaboration with HarvestPlus and the UK Government-funded Propcom+ Programme.

Sulaiman reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to working with development partners to promote nutrition-smart food production and ensure that residents have access to affordable, healthy food options.

“The Nutritious Food Fair provides an operational platform for collective engagement, learning, and networking among actors in Nigeria’s nutritious food sector,” he said.

He explained that the theme for this year’s fair, “Our Food. Our Heritage,” aligns with the agricultural transformation agenda of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, and seeks to promote the integration of nutrition, culture, and sustainable agriculture.

The Commissioner highlighted that the annual event would attract stakeholders from across the food value chain, including policymakers, researchers, farmers, processors, and private sector players.

Event Highlights: Over 100 commercial exhibitors expected, Attendance by government officials, key private sector players, and more than 2,000 participants, Exhibition and sales of nutritious food products, Panel and business discussions, Business deal rooms, Quiz competitions (NutriQuiz) and cooking contests (NutriKitchen), Capacity building and enterprise development training sessions.

Sulaiman noted that the fair would also create job opportunities for youths and foster new business linkages in the nutritious food sector.

He further explained that the Propcom+ Programme, an eight-year (2023–2030) FCDO-funded climate-smart agricultural initiative, aims to transform Nigeria’s rural economy by addressing environmental, social, and economic challenges in the country’s food and land-use systems.

Through its partnership with HarvestPlus, the programme is collaborating with the Kano State Ministries of Budget and Planning, Environment, and Agriculture to build systems for climate- and nutrition-smart food production.

“We are committed to working closely with Propcom+ and HarvestPlus to ensure our people continue to have access to nutritious foods,” Sulaiman added.

A key highlight of the upcoming fair will be the decoration of the Kano State First Lady as the “Smart Mother of the State.” In this role, she will champion efforts to empower women with nutrition education and promote healthy meal preparation practices for families across the state.