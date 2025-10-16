Kano Govt revokes abandoned building projects, unoccupied houses in megacities

Gov Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

By Bashir Bello

The Kano State government has announced the revocation of abandoned building projects and unoccupied allocated houses in the mega cities of Kwankwasiyya, Amana, and Bandirawo in the state.

The State’s Commissioner of Housing Development, Arc. Ibrahim Adamu, who announced this while addressing newsmen, said the action followed the expiration of a series of grace periods given by the government to land owners to complete and occupy the properties.

Arc. Adamu said the government will take over the properties, complete them, and refund the owners’ money accordingly.

He said the owners’ failure to develop and occupy their properties has paved the way for unwholesome activities, such as criminal hideouts and illegal occupations, which threaten the peace and purpose for which the cities were established.

He said the worrying development prompted the government to take action to ensure land owners develop and occupy their properties.

The Commissioner said on its part, the government had taken steps such as moving certain official functions, such as the State Council Meetings and other executive functions, to the newly completed Governor’s Lodge within Kwankwasiyya City, commenced completion of the road infrastructure, connected pipe-borne water, and electricity from the Tiga Hydro Power, to ensure stable and sustainable electricity and water supply for residents to promote confidence and stimulate habitation within the area.

According to him, “As you are all aware, these Mega Cities – Kwankwasiyya, Amana, and Bandirawo were conceived to provide modern, affordable, and organized residential settlements for the good people of Kano State. However, it has come to the attention of the Government that, despite full allocation of the houses, many owners have failed to complete or occupy their properties. This situation has unfortunately created opportunities for unwholesome activities, including criminal hideouts and illegal occupations, which threaten the peace and purpose for which these cities were established.

“In response to these challenges, the administration of Governor Abba Yusuf has taken decisive measures aimed at restoring order, encouraging lawful occupation, and accelerating the infrastructural development of these estates.

“To this end, the government has already moved certain official functions, such as the State Council Meetings and other executive functions, to the newly completed Governor’s Lodge within Kwankwasiyya City, as part of efforts to promote Confidence and stimulate habitation within the area. In addition, the Government has begun completing the road infrastructure, connecting pipe-borne water, and electricity from the Tiga Hydro Power to ensure a stable and sustainable electricity and water supply for residents.

“Furthermore, in line with the government’s earlier directive, a 3-month notice was issued to all house owners to complete and occupy their houses or risk revocation of their offers. Following the encouraging response from many owners, the offer has expired. The government graciously extended the deadline by an additional two months. Having carefully reviewed the situation after the expiration of the grace period, the government has now approved the following measures: An additional extension to 31st of December 2025 is hereby granted to all house owners whose structures are between 50% and 95% completion to enable them to finalize and occupy their houses.

“House owners who have not demonstrated any reasonable commitment/no activity, and abandoned the completion or occupation of their allocated houses shall have their offers revoked. The government will take over such properties, complete them, and refund the owners’ money accordingly.

“Similarly, any structure erected in violation/contravention of the approved building prototypes in the cities shall be demolished to preserve the integrity, safety, and aesthetics of the Mega Cities.

“Let me emphasize that these measures are not punitive but rather corrective and developmental. The administration of Governor Abba Yusuf remains fully committed to ensuring that these megacities serve their intended purpose to provide decent, secure, and well-planned living environments for the people of Kano State.

“We therefore appeal to all affected house owners to take advantage of this final grace period to comply with the directives. Government will continue to work with all relevant stakeholders to achieve a smooth and transparent implementation of this policy. Our goal is State to make the Mega Cities true models of modern urban living and pride of Kano,” the Commissioner, Arc. Adamu, however, stated.

