Kano Community cries out over incessant bandit attacks

…Says attacks have left many dead, kidnapped, and livestock rustled

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Residents of Faruruwa community and its neighbouring villages in Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State have appealed to the government for urgent intervention following repeated attacks by suspected bandits.

Chairman of the Faruruwa Community and Environs Security Committee, Yahaya Bagobiri, while addressing journalists in Kano, said the attackers, who often arrive on motorcycles, have killed several residents, kidnapped others, and rustled more than 1,600 cattle along with other livestock and valuables.

Bagobiri alleged that the bandits invade the area from neighbouring Katsina State, lamenting that the limited number of security personnel has made the communities vulnerable.

He called on President Bola Tinubu and Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to urgently come to the community’s aid to prevent the situation from escalating further.

According to him:

“We have been facing security challenges since 2022. The bandits usually come from neighbouring Katsina State to attack Faruruwa and surrounding villages.

Many people have been killed, while properties and livestock — especially goats, rams, and about 1,600 cows — have been stolen. The attackers often come in large numbers, sometimes in the morning, evening, or night.

During the most recent attack, they came with about 50 motorcycles, with three riders on each, and were heavily armed.”

Bagobiri noted that although the community has a Joint Task Force (JTF), the number of personnel is insufficient to confront the large number of attackers. He said security agencies, including the Police Commissioner and Army Commandant, have visited the area but that more manpower and logistics support are urgently needed.

He also revealed that some residents have been forced to relocate to Kano city for safety, while others have suffered losses and distress due to the recurring violence.

Faruruwa community, which shares a border with Katsina State, comprises Faruruwa town, Goron Dutse village, Kuraku village, and Tsaure village, among others.