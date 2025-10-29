Kano Assembly demands total cancellation of customs cadet recruitment

…Says Exercise Breaches Federal Character Principles

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Kano State House of Assembly has called for the total cancellation of the recently released Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) cadet recruitment list, describing the exercise as unfair, biased, and contrary to the principles of Federal Character.

The lawmakers, under the leadership of Speaker Jibril Ismail Falgore, condemned the recruitment process, alleging that it promoted nepotism and regional imbalance.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Kamaluddeen Sani Shawai, the Assembly expressed strong dissatisfaction over the composition of the final list, which it said failed to reflect Nigeria’s diversity and equity.

The statement quoted the Majority Leader, Hon. Lawal Hussain Dala, as saying that the process “lacked fairness and transparency, encouraging lopsidedness, division, and bias.”

He described the outcome as “disheartening and dangerous,” alleging that it showed clear regional favoritism, particularly in favor of the South-West, to the detriment of the North.

According to the released list, out of 1,785 newly recruited cadet officers, over 1,000 were reportedly selected from the South, while fewer than 540 came from the North.

Presiding over the plenary, Speaker Falgore urged all Northern lawmakers in the National Assembly to take decisive action to ensure the recruitment exercise is halted.

He emphasized the importance of adhering strictly to the Federal Character Commission’s guidelines to maintain fairness, national unity, and inclusiveness in public sector employment.

The Kano State House of Assembly unanimously adopted the motion, demanding that President Bola Tinubu and the relevant authorities cancel the recruitment exercise in its entirety and order a review that reflects equitable representation across all regions.