Kanma tasks Nigerian leaders on International Day of the Girl-Child

By Esther Onyegbula

A former Labour Party senatorial candidate for Delta North, Barrister Kennedy Kanma, has called on Nigerian leaders to take the plight of the girl child more seriously. In his statement to mark the International Day of the Girl Child, he urged those in authority to prioritize policies that protect the rights and future of girls.

He made this known in Abuja while delivering his goodwill message to girls in celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child.

“As we mark the International Day of the Girl Child, we honour the power, resourcefulness, resilience, and potential of girls everywhere. And as leaders in our own right, we must rededicate ourselves to building a world where every girl is safe, heard, appreciated, and free to thrive without encumbrances.

“In Nigeria and across the world, girls are leading movements for climate justice, social transformation, and reproductive rights; they are fighting for access to education and breaking barriers in science, technology, politics, economics, and the arts.

“Yet, girls continue to face disproportionate challenges such as early marriage, gender-based violence, limited access to quality education and healthcare, and systemic discrimination that silences their voices, stifles their dreams, and discounts their contributions.

“I must say that these injustices are not accidental; they are intentional products of policies and power structures that have too often ignored and marginalized girls. I believe it is both in our collective interest and our moral duty to confront these systems head-on before it is too late.

“Therefore, we must evolve a system that encourages quality education for the girl child. This includes providing access to menstrual products, ending child marriage, addressing child trafficking, creating space for girls’ participation, and fostering an environment that promotes a good life for girls living with disabilities.

“As we all know, when we invest in girls, we invest in stronger families, healthier communities, and a more just and equitable future, and, above all, in our nation. As the saying goes, train a girl child, and you train a bastion of hope, leadership, stability, and lasting change for generations to come.

“There is no gainsaying the impact educated girls have on building stronger and more equitable societies. That is why we must take the fight for gender justice more seriously, because it is far from over.

“However, the cheering news is that girls around the world are already lighting the path forward.”

Kanma also called on government institutions, religious bodies, and charity organizations to create an enabling environment where women can grow and prosper.