Kalu’s leadership driving remarkable progress in constitution review — House Committee

Benjamn Kalu

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review has attributed the remarkable progress recorded in the ongoing amendment process to the leadership acumen of its Chairman, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Okezie Kalu, and the unwavering commitment of members of the committee.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Monday, the Committee’s spokesperson, Hon. Philip Agbese, commended the Deputy Speaker for bringing intellectual depth, inclusiveness, and vision to the process, describing him as a “brilliant reformer whose leadership has inspired confidence in the Constitution Review Committee.”

Agbese said the House, under Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, was determined to timely deliver a people-orientated constitution that reflects the aspirations of Nigerians across all regions and social classes.

“Hon. Benjamin Kalu’s brilliance, foresight, and managerial competence have been the major driving forces behind the massive progress we’ve achieved so far.

“From day one, he set a clear roadmap, built consensus across party lines, and ensured that every member of the committee is meaningfully engaged in the task of giving Nigeria a workable constitution.

“So far, the Committee has been able to meet the timelines set for the delivery of its assignment,” he said.

The lawmaker, who represents the Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency of Benue State, further noted that the committee’s work has been characterised by a rare level of seriousness and collaboration.

“Our members are fully committed and patriotic in their approach. Everyone understands the weight of the responsibility we carry on behalf of Nigerians. The robust participation we’ve witnessed from lawmakers, experts, civil society organisations, members of the diplomatic community, political parties and citizens alike has been unprecedented,” he said.

Agbese explained that the committee has received hundreds of memoranda from stakeholders, including state governments, civil society organisations, traditional institutions, and professional bodies, addressing key areas such as devolution of powers, special seats for women in parliament, state police, gender equality, and electoral reforms, among others.

He added that the committee’s state, zonal, and national public hearings, as well as technical sessions, were structured to ensure transparency, inclusivity, and broad-based input from Nigerians.

“Deputy Speaker Kalu has shown exceptional leadership by ensuring that this process is not Abuja-centred. Nigerians from every part of the country have had the opportunity to make their voices heard. This is why there is renewed public confidence in the Constitution Review process,” Agbese said.

He assured that the committee would sustain the momentum and deliver a comprehensive report that will stand the test of time, adding that the next phase will focus on harmonisation of inputs on the various legislative proposals for a final report to be laid before the House for voting.

“Our goal is to give Nigerians a constitution that truly works for them—a document that deepens democracy, promotes equity, and strengthens national unity,” Agbese emphasised.

He commended Speaker Abbas Tajudeen for providing the necessary institutional backing and described the synergy between the leadership of both chambers of the National Assembly as a major catalyst for the progress made so far.

“With the kind of leadership and dedication we have seen, Nigerians can be hopeful that this constitution review will not go the way of the previous ones. It will be one that leaves a lasting legacy,” Agbese said.

It would be recalled that on September 22, the Constitution Review Committee held a national public hearing in Abuja as part of the series of public engagements by the committee to get the inputs of Nigerians and all critical stakeholders in the constitution review process.