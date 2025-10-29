Kalu seeks stronger legislative–judicial synergy for justice reforms

…Says Parliament Restoring Public Confidence in Justice Delivery

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has called for deeper collaboration between the National Assembly and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to advance judicial reforms and strengthen public trust in Nigeria’s justice system.

Kalu made the call on Wednesday when he received a delegation from the NBA, led by its President, Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN), during a courtesy visit to his office at the National Assembly, Abuja.

He said the 10th House of Representatives has placed the justice sector at the centre of its legislative agenda, driving reforms through motions, bills, and oversight to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability.

“The House is restoring public confidence in the justice system through inclusive and evidence-based reforms,” Kalu stated. “We have actively sought stakeholder input on key justice reform bills aimed at achieving timely justice delivery, expanding court capacity, improving remuneration for judicial officers, and strengthening public trust.”

Kalu, who chairs the House Committee on Constitution Review, said the ongoing constitutional amendment process would reflect the perspectives of legal practitioners, the judiciary, and civil society.

He commended the NBA for its role in defending constitutional values, promoting human rights, and upholding the rule of law.

“It is a privilege to welcome the Nigerian Bar Association to what we call the People’s House,” he said. “The Bar and Parliament share a common ancestry in justice and a common destiny in nation-building.”

Referencing the World Justice Project’s 2024 Rule of Law Index, which ranked Nigeria 120th out of 142 countries, Kalu said the rating underscores the need for continuous reform through strong collaboration between the Bar and the legislature.

“As a lawyer-turned-legislator, I understand that democracy depends on the quality of laws and the integrity of those who interpret them,” he added. “Good laws emerge from broad consultations, tested by experience, and refined by justice.”

Highlighting ongoing legislative efforts, Kalu cited several reform-oriented bills, including the High Court of the FCT (Amendment) Bill to increase the number of judges, the Judicial Office Holders (Salaries and Allowances) Bill to ensure fair remuneration, and amendments to the Legal Aid Council and National Legal Education Acts to improve access to justice and modernize legal training.

He also noted that the harmonization of the Constitution (Fifth Alteration) Bill was designed to deepen judicial reforms by strengthening separation of powers and accountability mechanisms.

“The rule of law is not sustained by courts alone; it is sustained by a culture of justice that flows from Parliament to the people. When justice works, society thrives,” he said.

Kalu reaffirmed the 10th House’s commitment to institutional synergy, stressing that cooperation among the three arms of government is essential for effective governance.

“The legislature makes the law, the judiciary interprets it, and the executive enforces it — but all three must be guided by one compass: service to the people,” he concluded.