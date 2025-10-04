Kalu appeals to Tinubu for seaport in South East

Benjamn Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ben Kalu, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to grant the South Easterners a seaport to enhance trade in the zone.

Kalu made the request on Friday while speaking during the reception at the Enyimba International Stadium organised in honour of Tinubu after inaugurating some projects in Abia.

“Mr President, we want to thank you for what you are doing in our state through our governor and what you are doing around the Southeast.

“But I must say it is about time that we had another seaport in the Southeast; Southeasterners are mainly traders, and we need a seaport to enhance our trading.

“I also want to say that the destruction and the demolition of the houses and the offices of our brothers in Lagos makes our hearts bleed,” he said.

Kalu pleaded with the president to speak with the Lagos State governor to allow the Igbo people whose houses have not been destroyed already to regularise their documents.

He said that destruction at this time of hardship makes the hearts of victims bleed, stressing the need for an amicable resolution rather than destruction of property.

Kalu said governance is about partnership hence the state must partner with; hence, the federal government, and the federal government must partner with the state.

He said although he is an All Progressives Congress (APC) party member, it is his character to support the governors of his state to ensure the state succeeds and promised to support Alex Otti to succeed.

“I have gone with him from the morning, visiting all the projects till this evening, and I have seen the state’s projects carried out by the governor, and for that we commend him.

“But as a member and citizen of this state, I request, like Oliver Twist, that the governor should do more.” He said.

He thanked the president for his assistance in the projects in Abia and urged the Abia Information Commissioner and media houses in Abia to accord Tinubu his merited credits.

Kalu said this would induce the president to do more for the state and the South East, which he had shown love to. (NAN)