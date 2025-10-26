Kaduna: Sani is God-sent, says Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has described Gov. Uba Sani of Kaduna State as a “God-sent leader” whose emergence was a divine intervention to restore peace, unity, and justice in the state.

Fani-Kayode stated this on Saturday at the 35th Anniversary Synod of the Diocese of Kafanchan, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).

He said Sani’s administration had begun to heal the wounds of mistrust, discrimination, and insecurity that affected the state in the past.

“The Governor you have today came as a consequence of prayer. I have known him for many years.

“He is not an ordinary person,” Fani-Kayode said.

The former minister recalled that Kaduna State once faced severe religious tension, adding that Christians were marginalised and victims of violence, especially during the 2016 Christmas Day attacks in parts of Southern Kaduna.

He said about 800 people were killed in four local government areas on that day, describing the incident as a “gruesome massacre” that left lasting scars on the Christian community.

According to him, hospitals were shut and victims were neglected, while communities were repeatedly attacked without response from the authorities at the time.

Fani-Kayode said such experiences strengthened Christians to resist oppression peacefully and to continue trusting in God.

“To be a Christian is not to be a second-class citizen or a slave. It is to be a child of the living God,” he said.

He commended Sani for promoting inclusiveness and religious harmony since assuming office, stating that one of his first actions was to bridge divisions between Christians and Muslims in the state.

Fani-Kayode said, “He kept his promise by ensuring Kaduna belongs to both Christians and Muslims.

“He also established the Kaduna Elders Forum, where Christians are now included.”

The former minister said peace had returned to Southern Kaduna under Sani’s leadership, noting that the killings and hostilities witnessed in the past had stopped.

He also praised the governor for showing respect to the Christian faith, recalling an instance when Sani removed his cap during a Church service as a sign of reverence.

Fani-Kayode urged the residents of the state to sustain the peace and continue promoting interfaith understanding.

He advised families affected by the past crises to show forgiveness and compassion across religious lines.

“If you lost a child during the time of terror, find a Muslim child to adopt.

“And if you are a Muslim who lost a child, adopt a Christian child,” he said.

Fani-Kayode also called for continued unity between both faiths, stressing that the majority of Muslims and Christians in Nigeria desire peaceful coexistence.

He commended the people of Southern Kaduna for their resilience and faith, describing them as “extraordinary people who chose peace over violence