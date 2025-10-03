Kaduna Police bust drug, child trafficking, arms rings

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna—The Kaduna State Police Command says it has recorded major breakthroughs in its renewed onslaught against crime, arresting a suspected bandits’ drug supplier, an illegal arms bearer, and three alleged child traffickers, while also recovering rustled livestock and dangerous drugs worth millions of naira.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, in a statement issued in Kaduna, the coordinated operations were carried out between September 22 and September 30, 2025.

On September 29, operatives of Maraban Jos Division arrested a suspected drug supplier, Franklin Ozo, 30, of Danmagaji, Zaria, with over 500 sachets of Exol tablets valued at millions of naira.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the drugs were destined for Kidandan and Giwa communities, where they were meant for bandits’ consumption.

In a related operation the same day, detectives from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit arrested one Alhaji Sani, alias Dan Gude, at Doka Ilu village in Giwa Local Government Area for unlawful possession of firearms. Items recovered from him included a fabricated AK-47 rifle, two rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition, and a magazine.

Meanwhile, on September 22, the Command smashed a child-trafficking ring with the arrest of one Khadija Ibrahim around Narayi, Kaduna, found with a child later identified as Abdulmumin. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of two other suspects, Daniel Samuel and Danjuma Makoshi, and the rescue of another victim, a 5-year-old boy, Ibrahim Bilyaminu, abducted from Gusau, Zamfara State.

Hassan confirmed that the children are safe and under police protection, while efforts are ongoing to dismantle the syndicate.

Similarly, on September 30, security operatives working with a repentant bandit and one Bello Lawal recovered 60 rustled cows and 25 sheep, which were handed back to their rightful owner.