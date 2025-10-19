Kaduna Gov’t commends Jeje Riders for supporting education in Zango Kataf

Kaduna — The Kaduna State Government has commended Jeje Riders, a non-governmental organisation, for donating books and classroom furniture to Government Secondary School, Gan-Gora, in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of the state.

The commendation was given by the Special Assistant to Governor Uba Sani on Community Relations, Hon. Jedidiah Yahaya, and the Member representing Zango Kataf Constituency in the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Samuel Kozah, during the official handover of over 4,000 workbooks and classroom furniture to the school on Friday.

Jeje Riders is a non-governmental organisation focused on grassroots empowerment and educational development across Nigeria.

Hon. Yahaya, who hails from the community, appreciated the organisation’s contribution to improving education in the state, noting that it was not the first time the group had supported schools in Kaduna.

“They have supported several schools before, and we truly appreciate their continued effort. This is what we expect from well-meaning citizens — to give back to society and support government efforts,” Yahaya said.

He commended Governor Uba Sani’s administration for its peace initiatives, which, he said, have made schools in the area safer and more conducive for learning.

In his remarks, Hon. Kozah, a former student of the school, expressed gratitude to Jeje Riders for their intervention, describing it as a major boost to the community’s educational development.

“This school was originally built by the community before being taken over by the government. The donation from Jeje Riders will go a long way in helping our students learn in a better environment,” he said.

He also called for more government and private sector support to further improve the learning conditions at the school.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of Jeje Riders Nigeria, Mr. Ibrahim Tizhe, said the organisation has been active in promoting education and youth development across the country.

According to him, the group also carries out sensitisation campaigns against drug abuse among students in partnership with relevant agencies.

“We have implemented several community support and development projects nationwide, donating educational materials, computers, and classroom furniture to schools in different states,” Tizhe said.

The District Head of Gora, His Highness Mr. Elias Usman Gora, also appreciated the group for its support, noting that the donation would enhance the learning experience of students in the community.

“Our forebears established this school out of a desire for progress. It is encouraging to see groups like Jeje Riders continue that legacy by supporting education,” he said.

A founding member of Jeje Riders, Mr. Tijjani St. James, said the organisation’s activities align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those focused on education and youth empowerment.

“We focus on youth development by discouraging vices and promoting education. So far, we have reached eight schools across the North and Imo State, donating over 122 computers, digital screens, solar equipment, and classroom desks,” St. James explained.

He added that the group funds its projects through membership contributions, donations, and grants from partners, including Flour Mills of Nigeria.

Mr. St. James, who is also the Chief Commercial Officer of Notore Chemical Industries Plc, said Jeje Riders comprises professionals and senior members of the armed forces who are passionate about community service and youth development.