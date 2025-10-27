Kaduna courts shut as judiciary workers begin strike over autonomy

Courts in Kaduna State were shut on Monday as the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) began an indefinite strike to press home several demands, including the implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal and State High Courts, the Upper Shari’a Court, and the Customary and Magistrates’ Courts were under lock and key with banners on the gate reading, “JUSUN Kaduna State chapter embarks on strike.”

At the Shari’a court in Magajin Gari, the situation was not different, as courtrooms were also closed.

However, some staff members of the court were seen outside the court premises, attending to clients who need affidavits.

NAN reports that, on Oct. 23, a notice of indefinite strike which was signed by the secretary of the union, Nasiru Haruna, was issued.

JUSUN said the industrial action was due to the state government’s failure to respond to multiple correspondences, including a demand letter dated Sept. 1 and an ultimatum letter dated Oct. 9, 2025.

According to the union, all efforts to reach an amicable resolution had been ignored, leaving it with no option but to down tools.

The union listed its demands to include the implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary in line with the 1999 Constitution (as amended), implementation of consequential salary adjustments, and payment of withheld salaries for April and May 2021.

Other demands are the payment of nine years’ arrears of a 20 per cent salary component from 2016 to date, settlement of arrears of leave and transport grants covering nine years, and payment of outfit allowances for judiciary staff.

The union said the decision to embark on the strike was taken at an emergency meeting held on Oct. 13.

“An indefinite strike action shall begin on Monday. All activities of the Kaduna State Judiciary shall be shut down. All staff are to withdraw their services until further notice,” the statement read in part.

It directed all courts and judicial units, including the High Courts, Sharia Courts, Customary Courts, and other judicial offices across the state, to ensure full compliance with the strike directive. (NAN)