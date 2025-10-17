Kaduna community urges MACBAN to verify claims, commends council boss’s peace efforts

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Gwong Development Association (GDA) has called on the Kaduna State chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) to verify information before making public statements that could undermine peace efforts in Jema’a Local Government Area.

In a statement signed by its President, Prof. Ishaya Auta, and made available to journalists on Friday, the association reacted to reports alleging that four herders were ambushed by armed groups at Tanda village on September 28, 2025.

The GDA warned that such claims, if not properly investigated, could create unnecessary tension among residents and jeopardize the progress made toward peaceful coexistence in Gwong Chiefdom.

According to the association, recent incidents in Tanda and Asso communities stemmed from farmland disputes, which community leaders and security agencies have been addressing through dialogue and mediation.

It explained that following reports of grazing and crop destruction in late September, peace meetings were convened involving the District Head of Asso, government officials, security operatives, and community representatives.

The GDA commended the prompt intervention of the Jema’a Local Government Chairman, Hon. Peter Tanko Dogara, who visited affected areas, facilitated dialogue, and appealed for calm among all parties.

It also lauded the Kpop Gwong, His Royal Highness, as well as representatives of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA), for their sustained efforts in fostering understanding and maintaining peace among the communities.

The association appealed to all stakeholders, including MACBAN, to prioritize collaboration over blame, emphasizing that peacebuilding requires sincerity, fairness, and mutual respect.

“The path to lasting peace lies in truth, dialogue, and empathy. We must all commit to these principles for the progress of our communities,” the statement added.