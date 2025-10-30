‘Justice for Ochanya’ resurfaces as Nigerians demand action seven years after teen’s death

Nigerians have reignited the call for justice for Elizabeth Ochanya Ogbanje, the 13-year-old girl who died in 2018 following years of alleged sexual abuse.

The hashtag #JusticeForOchanya is trending across social media platforms, demanding the reopening of a case many believe saw a significant failure of the justice system.

Ochanya, a teenager from Benue State, had been living with her uncle, Dr. Andrew Ogbuja, in Makurdi to attend school. Reports allege that she was repeatedly raped over several years by both Dr. Ogbuja and his son, Victor Ogbuja.

Tragically, Ochanya passed away in 2018 due to complications from Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF) and other health issues related to the abuse she endured.

While Dr. Andrew Ogbuja was arraigned, the outcome of the trial has sparked widespread public outcry. In a controversial decision, the Benue State High Court acquitted Dr. Ogbuja.

Ochanya’s aunt and guardian, Felicia Ogbuja, was convicted for negligence, receiving a five-month jail sentence for failing to protect the child from her husband.

Crucially, the second accused, Victor Ogbuja, was never convicted, and the case largely faded from public view, leaving many Nigerians feeling that full accountability was never reached.

Seven years later, the public is once again mobilizing.

Thousands of users on platforms like X, Facebook, and Instagram are urging authorities to reopen the investigation, specifically focusing on the failure to prosecute Victor Ogbuja.

Child rights activist Betty Abah voiced strong concerns over Victor Ogbuja remaining at large, alleging he is now pursuing a music career in Lagos despite an active arrest warrant.

She has directly appealed to the Benue State Government, the Police, and the Ministry of Justice to revisit the case, asserting, “It is time to reopen the case and ensure that Ochanya receives justice, even after her death.”

The renewed discussions have shone a spotlight on critical issues in Nigeria, including the safety of girls, the accountability of guardians, and perceived gaps in the judicial response to sexual and gender-based violence.

Many critics are challenging the silence from state authorities and law enforcement, stating that the handling of this case reflects a broader cultural problem of silence surrounding abuse, particularly when victims are minors and the alleged perpetrators are family members.

As the social media pressure mounts, the nation awaits a formal response from relevant authorities on whether the case of Elizabeth Ochanya Ogbanje will finally be revisited.

