Just in: Top Hamas official says hostages’ release to begin on Monday morning

Women display placards during a gathering at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv on October 11, 2025. Israel has agreed to a truce plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, and on October 10 pulled its troops back from several areas of Gaza, setting in motion a 72-hour timeline for the release of hostages held by Hamas  two years after the Palestinian militant groups October 7, 2023, attack that triggered a counteroffensive killing more than 67,000 Palestinians. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP)

A top Hamas official told AFP Saturday that the release of 48 mostly Israeli hostages held by Palestinian militants in Gaza would begin on Monday morning.

“According to the signed agreement, the prisoner exchange is set to begin on Monday morning as agreed, and there are no new developments on this matter,” Osama Hamdan said in an interview to AFP.

Following the return of the captives from Gaza, Israel will proceed with the release of about 2,000 Palestinian detainees from its prisons, according to the terms of the first stage of a ceasefire deal signed by the two parties under US mediation.