Just in: SDP state chairmen back expulsion of national chairman, Gabam, others

Shehu Gabam

*** Say Gabam’s departure from SDP is a victory of righteous over evil.

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

State Chairmen of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) have thrown their weight behind the expulsion of the National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, and two other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) over alleged grave allegations of gross financial misconduct, embezzlement, misappropriation, and diversion of party funds.

In a statement on Friday, the Chairman of the forum, who is also the chairman of the Lagos State Chapter, Femi Olaniyi, said that with the expulsion of the top officials of the party,

The departure of Shehu Gabam in particular at this crucial moment marks what he described as a victory for the righteous over evil, saying that history will not overlook the years he spent as national chairman.

Olanyi said, “The departure of Shehu Gabam at this crucial moment marks a victory for the righteous over evil. History will not overlook the years he spent as national chairman.

“Without reservation, Gabam has been a negative influence on the political development of the Social Democratic Party.

“At this point, the forum of Social Democratic Party state chairmen would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the party’s National Working Committee for their role in removing Shehu Gabam and others. It is a relief to see the end of such a detrimental influence.

“Congratulations to all our members across the country and to the party leadership for taking this bold step to protect the party from reckless behaviour and mischief.

Recall that the crisis rocking the SDP took a new dimension on Thursday as the National Working Committee (NWC) expelled top officials of the party, including its former National Chairman, Gabam, and National Youth Leader, Mr Ogbonna Chukwuma Uchechukwu, over allegations of misconduct, financial misappropriation, and abuse of office.

The decision was taken on Thursday in Abuja at the end of the NWC meeting, and it was a sequel to months of investigation and disciplinary proceedings.

Addressing journalists at the party’s National Secretariat, the National Publicity Secretary, Rufus Aiyenigba, while reading the communique, explained that the move followed the adoption of the report of the Disciplinary Committee and a subsequent white paper which reviewed the findings and recommendations on the allegations brought against the affected officers.

According to him, those dismissed and expelled are Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam – Former National Chairman (dismissed and expelled) and Mr Ogbonna Chukwuma Uchechukwu – Former National Youth Leader (dismissed and expelled).

Others are Mr Clarkson Nnadi – Former National Auditor (relieved of duties following voluntary resignation) and eight other members — Adamu Abubakar Modibbo, Abubakar Dogara, Nuraddeen Bisalla, Solsuema Osaro, Ambo Ekpeyong, Eluwa Ifeanyi Henry, Humphrey Unwukaeze, and Judith Israel Shuaibu — for alleged acts of disloyalty and unlawful entry into the party’s national secretariat on July 28, 2025.

Recall that the NWC of the SDP had on 24th June suspended Gabam over alleged grave allegations of gross financial misconduct, embezzlement, misappropriation, and diversion of party funds, just as the party also suspended two members of the NWC, namely Nze Nnadi Clarkson, National Auditor, and Uchechukwu Chukwuma, National Youth Leader, over the same offence.

According to a statement then by SDP National Publicity Secretary Araba Rufus Aiyenigba,the decision followed a resolution of a meeting of the NWC, where overwhelming evidence was presented linking the suspended officials to a series of unauthorised financial transactions, personal enrichment schemes, and movement of funds from the party’s accounts without necessary approvals of the NWC.