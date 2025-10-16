Just in: Rivers cancels N134 bn contract awarded by Ibas, orders refund

Former Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd)

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Rivers State Executive Council has cancelled a N134 billion contract awarded by the past sole administrator of the state, Vice Admiral Ikot Ete Ibas (rtd).

The contract was for the reconstruction of the ageing State Secretariat complex in Port Harcourt.

The contract was awarded to CCECC during the period of emergency rule by Ibas.

The Council, which reached this decision today at its meeting, also directed the company to refund the N20 billion mobilisation fee it has already received.

The Council also approved a 6-man committee headed by the Deputy Governor of the State, Prof. Ngozi Odu, to evaluate and make recommendations for the construction of Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres across the state to facilitate the conduct of external examinations.

The Council further directed the flood committee headed by the Deputy Governor to take immediate action to address flooding in the state and cautioned residents against blocking drainage channels.