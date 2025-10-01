Just in: PDP crisis deepens as Anyanwu voids dissolution of Akwa Ibom exco

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took a fresh twist on Wednesday as the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, unilaterally declared that the Akwa Ibom State Working Committee remains intact, countering an earlier press release issued by the National Publicity Secretary.

In a letter dated October 1, 2025, and addressed to the state chairman, Aniekan Akpan, Anyanwu insisted that the purported dissolution should be disregarded, stressing that no formal meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) had authorised such a decision.

“For purposes of clarity, that press release should be discountenanced, because there was no formal sitting of the National Working Committee (NWC) in which such decision was taken,” he wrote.

Anyanwu accused the National Publicity Secretary of exceeding his mandate, noting that it is not within his official duties to enforce NWC decisions. He declared the earlier announcement “null and void and of no effect.”

Reaffirming the authority of the Akwa Ibom leadership, he directed Akpan and his team to continue in their duties under the PDP Constitution (2017, as amended).

The counter-statement has heightened suspicions of a power struggle within the party’s top hierarchy, with national officers issuing contradictory directives on the fate of a strategic state chapter.

Party insiders warn the clash could further inflame factional tensions and cast doubt on the legitimacy of actions taken in the name of the NWC.