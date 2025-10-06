Just in: 17 kidnapped passengers on Calabar Waterways regain freedom

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

At least 17 passengers who were abducted 11 days ago along the Calabar–Oron waterways have regained their freedom.

As of the time of filing this report, it was not yet confirmed whether all 17 passengers had been released.

Sources told Vanguard that the freed victims are currently receiving medical attention at a government-owned facility in Calabar.

The incident occurred on Thursday, September 25, when armed men hijacked a commercial passenger boat belonging to Sea Express Limited. The vessel was ferrying about 30 passengers from Calabar, Cross River State, to Oron in Akwa Ibom State when it was attacked.