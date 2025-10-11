Jude Onochie Nwaukor honoured with Georgia Citizenship Award

Foremost industrialist and CEO of Jonamjo Synergy Nigeria Limited, Chief Jude Onochie Nwaukor, has been conferred with the prestigious Georgia Citizen Award at the African Economic Global Convergence, AEGC, 2025 Summit, held alongside the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80).

Nwaukor was celebrated for his exceptional contributions to civic leadership, economic development, and cross-border partnerships at the award ceremony which took place during the summit’s high-level gala attended by Heads of State, ministers, global investors, UN officials, and distinguished African leaders, held at the Yale Club, New York City, USA.

The Georgia Citizen Award, presented by Senator Tonya Anderson of the Georgia State Senate, recognises individuals whose work has strengthened international relationships and fostered sustainable growth.

“Chief Jude Nwaukor embodies the spirit of excellence and transnational leadership we aim to highlight at AEGC. His impact resonates not only within Nigeria but across international networks,” said McEva Temofe, Convener of the AEGC 2025 Summit.

This year’s AEGC theme, “International Summit on Security, Economy, and Investment in the Global Space”, spotlighted strategic partnerships and transformative initiatives in sectors such as mining, oil & gas, agriculture, infrastructure, technology, and youth development.