Jubilation in Enugu as Council boss commissions Ukehe Water Scheme

By Chinedu Adonu

There was jubilation in Ukehe community, Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State, as the council chairman, Dr. Eric Odo, officially commissioned the revitalised Greater Ukehe Water Scheme and 17 newly reticulated water pump galleries spanning over six kilometres along the Old Federal Road.

Dr. Odo was joined at the event by the Commissioner for Water Resources, Mr. Ben Collins Ndu Jr, and the Managing Director of Enugu State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (EN-RUWASSA), Mrs. Chika Mbah.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony on Friday, Odo said the project fulfilled Governor Peter Mbah’s 2022 campaign promise to the Igbo-Etiti East Development Centre.

“When I resumed office in September 2024, I made a solemn promise to end the long years of water scarcity in Igbo-Etiti. Today, we are witnessing the result of that commitment. This revitalised Greater Ukehe Water Scheme will provide potable water to our people and improve the quality of life in our communities,” Odo said.

He explained that the newly reticulated galleries were strategically located to ensure every resident could easily access clean water.

“Access to clean water is not a privilege; it is a right. Our administration is determined to make that a reality,” he added.

Odo assured that his administration would continue to expand water infrastructure across the local government, noting that other communities would soon benefit from similar projects.

The project contractor, Dr. Chibuike Iyi, expressed satisfaction with the outcome, saying the facilities were constructed to high standards using durable materials and modern technology.

“This project reflects the chairman’s commitment to delivering sustainable infrastructure that will serve the people for years,” Iyi said.

In his remarks, Commissioner Ndu commended Governor Mbah and the council chairman for their dedication to improving rural infrastructure, urging residents to safeguard the facilities from vandalism.

Similarly, EN-RUWASSA Managing Director, Mrs. Mbah, called on the benefiting communities to take full ownership of the project to ensure sustainability.

The highpoint of the event was the formal commissioning of the 17 water galleries, including Amauwani Gallery Point, Ekechara Market Gallery Point, Ugwu Ogbomogu Gallery Point, among others.

Excited residents of Ukehe expressed gratitude to Governor Mbah and Dr. Odo, describing the project as a “dream come true” and the end of decades-long water scarcity in the area.