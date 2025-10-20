Journalists, influencers urged to champion fight against GBV

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

Journalists, media professionals, and social media influencers have been called upon to take the lead in the fight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Nigeria.

The call was made during a capacity-building programme organised in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, by a nonprofit organisation, Milestone Agenda for Youth Empowerment and Development Initiative (MAFYEDI).

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, Hameed Muritala said the programme was designed to raise awareness about GBV and equip journalists, media practitioners, and online influencers with the knowledge and skills to contribute to ending GBV and promoting a safer society for all, especially women and girls.

Muritala explained that the capacity-building programme formed part of MAFYEDI’s project titled “Influencing the Influencers to End GBV,” which is supported by the Nigeria Youth Futures Fund (NYFF).

He noted that as part of the project, the organisation would embark on advocacy visits to media houses and organisations in Osun State “to engage media leaders on the crucial role of the media in combating GBV and encourage them to dedicate some of their programming and reports to discuss issues relating to GBV, women justice and gender equality.”

“We recognise the power of the media and how influential media platforms can be in shaping public opinion and societal attitudes. This is why we are urging media professionals and online influencers to use their platforms to educate the public and advocate against the menace of GBV.

“Combating GBV is a collective duty, and we believe media professionals must be at the center of this movement. Together, we can build a society free from fear, discrimination, and violence,” Muritala noted.

In his lecture, Mr. Ismail Omipidan, Deputy Editor and Head of Politics Desk at The Sun Newspaper, lamented the rising cases of GBV despite efforts by governments and civil society organisations.

Omipidan emphasised the need for sustained advocacy and responsible media reporting to change societal attitudes and ensure accountability in addressing cases of violence against women and girls, noting that “GBV is not a women’s issue but a human rights issue.”

He urged journalists to approach GBV reporting with empathy and a sense of responsibility, noting that the media plays a critical role in shaping perceptions and influencing positive social change.

“Let us amplify survivor stories with empathy and challenge gender stereotypes and harmful cultural norms. We should also mobilise communities for collective action and hold institutions accountable.

“Many victims of rape or domestic violence rarely speak out due to fear of stigmatization. As journalists, we must give voice to the voiceless and use our platforms to educate, empower, and protect. We must break the culture of silence,” he added.

Also speaking, the State Coordinator of the Inter-African Committee on the Eradication of Harmful Traditional Practices Affecting Women and Children, Mrs. Aduke Obelawo, who said culture and norms play a role in shaping attitudes, called for a cultural shift and equal opportunities for both genders to address GBV.

She noted that GBV affects the mental health, wellbeing, and confidence of the survivors, adding that it could also lead to suicide. Obelawo said society must eliminate stereotypes and cultural biases that limit the girl child, stressing the need to provide a level playing field for both boys and girls. “We must differentiate between gender and sexual roles,” she added.

On her part, the chairperson of the Osun State of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Mrs. Abisola Ariwodola, said journalists must not only report GBV issues but also help survivors get justice.

“As journalists and influencers, we must not stay silent. We should serve as watchdogs against perpetrators of gender-based violence. You must not just report but also show interest in getting justice for the survivors. Perpetrators must be put behind bars to reset their brains.”