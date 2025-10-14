Joshua Olusanya kicks off ‘JOMET 2025’ music empowerment tour

By Ayo Onikoyi

After making history with his stunning 25-hour, 30-minute trumpet marathon at Terra Kulture, Lagos, celebrated Nigerian trumpeter and music advocate Joshua Olusanya is setting out on a new, transformative mission — the launch of his Music Empowerment Tour, tagged JOMET 2025.

The nationwide initiative, powered by Dr. D.K. Olukoya, the General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), is designed to empower, educate, and inspire young musicians across Nigeria.

Dr. Olukoya, a strong believer in using divine gifts for societal transformation, has thrown his prophetic weight and full support behind Joshua’s vision, describing it as “a movement that will raise a generation of spiritually grounded and musically empowered youths.”

Building on the momentum of his Guinness World Record attempt, Joshua explained that JOMET 2025 (Joshua Olusanya Music Empowerment Tour) is not just a tour series but a strategic empowerment movement that merges music, mentorship, and ministry.

“JOMET 2025 is about taking music beyond entertainment,” Joshua said. “It’s about building confidence, teaching discipline, and restoring respect for instrumental music in Nigeria. I want to help young people understand that music is both a gift and a responsibility — a language that can heal, uplift, and educate when used with purpose.”

The tour will span multiple Nigerian cities including Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Osun State Akure, as time goes on, engaging students, church choirs, community groups, and local talents in interactive sessions that focus on the technical, spiritual, and professional dimensions of music. Each stop will include workshops on trumpet and brass training, stage performance, music theory, and emotional intelligence for performers — areas often overlooked in mainstream music education.

Beyond musical training, JOMET 2025 seeks to bridge the mentorship gap between experienced instrumentalists and emerging talents, creating a platform where young artists can gain exposure, guidance, and opportunities for collaboration.

“We have many talented youths who love music but lack access, mentorship, or the right environment to thrive,” Joshua emphasised.

“Through JOMET 2025, I want to be the bridge to show them that with faith, focus, and discipline, they can turn passion into purpose.”

According to organizers, the tour will also spotlight music education as a vital tool for national development, encouraging institutions and government agencies to invest more in creative learning.

Joshua’s team will also identify promising participants for Scholarships, collaborations, and future performances with professional band and orchestras.

Joshua believes that empowering instrumentalists will contribute to reducing unemployment, boosting self-expression, and preserving Nigeria’s rich musical heritage.

“When young people are equipped with creative and technical skills, they become innovators,” he said. “Music is not just sound it’s structure, teamwork, communication, and discipline. These are the values that build nations.”

As a proud member of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Joshua often attributes his strength and resilience to his spiritual foundation under the mentorship of Dr. Olukoya, who has continuously encouraged him to use his platform to glorify God and empower others.