Joseph Bassey provides free medical services to thousands in Cross River

CALABAR — The member representing Akpabuyo/Bakassi/Calabar South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Joseph Bassey, has partnered with the Cross River State Government to deliver free medical services to thousands of residents across the three local government areas.

The three-day medical outreach, which ran from October 8–10, 2025, was held at the headquarters of each council area and provided essential healthcare services to constituents.

Speaking at the close of the exercise, Hon. Bassey said the initiative was part of his commitment to improving healthcare access and ensuring the wellbeing of his constituents.

He noted that the outreach included free surgeries, eye examinations, malaria and typhoid testing, and distribution of medications, adding that many residents who could not afford quality healthcare benefitted from the programme.

“The health of my constituents remains a top priority. This outreach is our way of giving back and ensuring that no one is left behind when it comes to basic medical care,” he said.

The Chairman of Calabar South Local Government Area, Hon. Patrick Archibong, lauded the lawmaker’s gesture, describing it as a demonstration of responsive and people-centered representation.

“Hon. Bassey has consistently shown genuine concern for his people. This medical outreach has brought relief to many families and renewed hope among the less privileged,” Archibong said.

Beneficiaries of the programme expressed gratitude to the lawmaker for his continuous efforts to improve their living conditions, pledging their support for his future initiatives.

The outreach forms part of Hon. Bassey’s broader constituency development agenda, aimed at enhancing access to quality healthcare, education, and economic empowerment across Akpabuyo, Bakassi, and Calabar South.