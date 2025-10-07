Jordi Alba announces retirement from professional football

By Enitan Abdultawab

Inter Miami full back and former Barcelona FC defender, Jordi Alba has announced his decision to retire from professional football.

His announcement comes in the heels of Sergio Busquet’s decision a week ago after he announced his retirement despite that he (Alba) has signed a contract extension with Miami through the 2027 season.

Prior to concluding his career with the Herons, the renowned Spanish left back made appearances in 700 professional club games while playing for FC Barcelona, Valencia CF, and Gimnàstic de Tarragona.

After fellow Barcelona greats Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, he joined Miami in July 2023.

The Spanish veteran announced his retirement via his social media handle;

“The time has come to close a truly meaningful chapter in my life. I’ve decided to bring my professional football career to an end at the conclusion of this season.

“I do so with complete conviction, with peace and with happiness because I feel I’ve walked this path with every ounce of passion I had,” Jordi Alba added. “And now it’s the right moment to open a new chapter and close the previous one with the best possible feeling.”

With Valencia CF and Barça, Alba scored 37 goals and provided 107 assists in 605 games in all competitions for the most of his illustrious career in La Liga.

He won the 2015 UEFA Champions League with Los Blaugrana and was a six-time La Liga winner. He and Messi famously had an iconic collaboration at Barcelona that has continued into Major League Soccer.

For Spain, he scored a total of 10 goals across 93 appearances and was part of the squad that won the 2012 EUROs Championships and 2023 UEFA Nations League.

For Inter Miami, Alba has helped them win the 2024 Supporters’ Shield and the Leagues Cup 2023, putting up 14g/28a in 95 all-competition games.

