Jolomi Praise Tompolo, Kestin Pondi N10 billion donation to the Delta Security Trust Fund

Point man of the Anti-Oil Theft Awareness Campaign, Mr Jolomi Kelvin has commended the Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (aka Tompolo) and Managing Director High Chief Kestin Pondi for their N10 billion donation to the Delta State Security Trust Fund.

He described the donation as a significant contribution to peacebuilding and development in Delta State, highlighting the importance of peace in driving progress.

Jolomi who orchestrated the Abuja Campaign Against Crude Oil Theft for TSSNL praised Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, led by Tompolo and Kestin Pondi, for protecting oil facilities and reducing unemployment in Delta State and Nigeria through economic growth.

He commended Tompolo and Kestin Pondi for their selfless services and contributions to nation-building, urging other Deltans to follow their example and support peacebuilding and development efforts in Delta State.

Jolomi commended the Delta State Governor Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori for launching the Security Trust Fund.