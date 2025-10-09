Johnvents launches inter-school football league in Ondo

— To attract 8000 students in Secondary schools

By Dayo Johnson Akure

A leading Indigenous agribusiness and manufacturing group, Johnvents Industries Limited, has launched an inter-school football competition, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR.

The Managing Director of Johnvents Foods Limited, Mr. Ademola Aramide-Atolagbe, who made this known at the launched the competition in Akure, Ondo State capital, said that the football league would run for six months, attracting over 8,000 students of secondary schools.

Tagged “Johnvents Apex League,” the inter-school competition, according to Aramide-Atolagbe, was designed to help young people in schools discover their potentials, build teamwork, and develop leadership skills through sports.

Aramide-Atolagbe said: “The six-month tournament will bring together 16 secondary schools from across Ondo State, engaging more than 8,000 students through mentorship and sports-based learning.

“The initiative builds on the company’s vision to use sports as a platform for youth empowerment, education, and community development, an extension of its brand philosophy, “Creating Unforgettable Food Moments.”

“Our mission at Johnvents has always been to nourish lives and invest in the future of our communities.

“Sports provide a unique opportunity to do both: shaping the minds, discipline, and character of young people who will lead tomorrow.

“For us, Creating Unforgettable Food Moments goes beyond products; it’s about creating real impact that lasts.”

The Managing Director explained that “As part of its commitment, Johnvents Foods will provide participating schools with sports kits, materials, and nutritional support to ensure that every stage of the competition benefits students both on and off the field.

He said that “The Johnvents Apex League is powered by Johnvents 3 in1 Chocolate, the company’s flagship beverage brand known for its promise of “Instant Goodness.”

Speaking during the launch, the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, commended Johnvents Foods Limited for the initiative.

Ajibefun described the competition as a timely contribution to youth development and education in Ondo State.

He said that education goes beyond classroom learning, highlighting the importance of sports in building discipline, teamwork, and character among students.

According to him “Education goes beyond the classroom. What Johnvents Foods is doing connects learning, discipline, and passion in a way that develops well-rounded students.

“By investing in these young minds, Johnvents is helping to raise future leaders who can excel both academically and personally.”

Notable guests at the launch, include Mr. Obatola Jonathan, representing the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development; Mrs. Olakanse Folasade, Assistant Commandant of the NSCDC, Ondo State Command; Hon. Okafor Wallace, Manager, Central Bank of Nigeria (Ondo State); and Mr. Adeolu Gboyega, Chief Operating Officer of Crest FM (Akure and Ibadan).