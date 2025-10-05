Joel Popoola urges economic reawakening of Northern Nigeria at 2025 Investment Summit

The Managing Director of Anchora Advisory and Chair of the UK Institute of Directors (IoD) Africa Group, Joel Popoola, has called for a renewed focus on unlocking Northern Nigeria’s vast economic potential, describing it as key to Nigeria’s and Africa’s prosperity.

Popoola made the call while delivering a goodwill message at the Northern Nigeria Investment and Industrialisation Summit 2025, held from September 29–30 in Abuja.

The summit, themed “Unlocking Strategic Opportunity in Mining, Agriculture and Power (MAP)”, brought together investors, policymakers, and business leaders to explore new growth pathways for the region.

In his remarks, Popoola described the moment as “the beginning of Africa’s economic prosperity,” adding that Northern Nigeria possesses the population, landmass, and natural resources to transform not only Nigeria but the entire continent.

Read full goodwill message below:



It is a new dawn. The moment we have long awaited is finally here, the beginning of Africa’s economic prosperity.



If Northern Nigeria were a country, it would be the most populous in Africa after Nigeria itself, larger than Ethiopia. By landmass, it ranks just after Algeria, and in natural resources, it stands only behind the Democratic Republic of Congo. This makes Northern Nigeria not just a regional powerhouse but a decisive factor in shaping the prosperity of Nigeria, Africa, and indeed the entire Black race. That is why today matters.



It is no coincidence, that this moment comes on the eve of Nigeria’s Independence Day. Perhaps it is not too bold to declare 29th September as the Economic Independence Day for Northern Nigeria and, by extension, for Africa.



Nigeria has waited too long for Northern Nigeria to take its rightful place in driving our nation’s economic independence. Until the North is economically fixed, Nigeria cannot be fixed. And until Nigeria is fixed, Africa cannot be fixed. Fixing South Africa has not fixed Africa. Fixing Egypt has not fixed Africa. But fixing Northern Nigeria will inevitably fix Nigeria, and Africa, almost simultaneously.



Yes, we have celebrated the successes of some Nigerian states in boosting their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), but those achievements remain isolated. They have not transformed Nigeria as a whole. It has become increasingly clear that the true destiny of Nigeria’s prosperity lies in the soil on which we stand today, the same soil that has produced global champions in business, entrepreneurship, and trade. Alhaji (Baba) Aliko Dangote, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu and Late Alhaji Aminu Dantata.



Trade and investment thrive on perception. Together, we must build and project the right perception for this region. Northern Nigeria is ours, and it must be seen as a global investment hub. It is not enough for Mark Zuckerberg to visit Lagos; we must welcome him to Kano, Yobe, and Jigawa. Sokoto, Kaduna, and Adamawa should host Bill Gates, Jack Ma, Elon Musk, and Alastair King, the Lord Mayor of London.



As the Institute of Directors Africa Group, we are committed to going beyond Lagos. We want to facilitate trade missions across the Northern states, from Kogi to Katsina, and everywhere in between.



Access is trade, and trade is access. Business leaders should be able to fly directly from Heathrow to Taraba, or from JFK to Kano, without first stopping in Lagos or Abuja for a connecting flight. It is time for Northern Nigeria to unlock this opportunity.



From agribusiness to power to mining, there are investment-ready ventures waiting to scale across Africa. The world’s businesses always have options, but at this conference, together with Mr. President Renew Hope Agenda, we can, and we’ll join hands to position Northern Nigeria as the priority investment hub of the continent.



Through the Northern Elders Economic Forum, we can also nurture innovation and entrepreneurship by establishing hubs for young startups to test their ideas and grow into tomorrow’s global success stories.

This is our moment. This is the dawn of Northern Nigeria’s economic independence, and the rise of Africa.

Vanguard News