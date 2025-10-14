Jema’a LG boss reaffirms commitment to Uba Sani’s Peace Agenda

— Addresses MACBAN’s Concerns

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Chairman of Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Hon. Peter Tanko Dogara, has responded to concerns raised by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) regarding recent security incidents in Southern Kaduna.

MACBAN, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Alhaji Abdulhamid Musa Albarka, had called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to constitute a judicial panel of inquiry into killings in Southern Kaduna and to review the operations of security formations, particularly Operation Safe Haven, which coordinates peacekeeping efforts in the area.

The association also appealed to Governor Uba Sani to look into issues affecting peace and security in Jema’a Local Government.

In his response on Tuesday, Dogara emphasized his administration’s commitment to Governor Uba Sani’s peace, unity, and reconciliation agenda, noting that his priority remains the promotion of harmony among all communities.

“Our focus as a council is to strengthen peaceful coexistence among all communities in Jema’a. We have been working with security agencies, traditional rulers, and youth groups to sustain the peace we’ve built,” Dogara said.

He commended Governor Uba Sani for his leadership in promoting unity and encouraged all groups to continue supporting the state’s peace efforts.

Dogara explained that since assuming office, his administration has emphasized conflict prevention and community engagement, which have contributed to improved relations across the area.

“We have held peace meetings with community leaders, including representatives of MACBAN and other groups, on ways to prevent misunderstandings. The council has also visited affected families and encouraged all parties to live in peace,” he added.

He called for caution in public statements and urged all organizations and individuals to continue prioritizing peace and dialogue.

Dogara reaffirmed his commitment to fairness, inclusiveness, and justice in administering the local government, noting that his office works closely with security agencies, local vigilantes, and traditional institutions to enhance early warning and response mechanisms in rural communities.

“Our meetings with security stakeholders are open to all. We’ve continued to build trust between communities and promote mutual respect,” he said.

Southern Kaduna—particularly Jema’a, Kaura, Sanga, Kauru, and Zangon Kataf Local Government Areas—has experienced periodic communal tensions over the years. However, the situation has shown improvement recently, following Governor Uba Sani’s sustained peacebuilding efforts and engagement with traditional and religious leaders.

Governor Sani has consistently urged leaders and organizations to avoid divisive rhetoric and to support ongoing reconciliation initiatives.

“Peace in Kaduna State is non-negotiable,” the governor said at a recent security summit in Kafanchan. “We must guard our words and actions carefully because rebuilding trust requires patience and sincerity.”

Dogara reaffirmed his administration’s continued alignment with the governor’s peace directive, emphasizing that sustainable development and security depend on cooperation and mutual understanding among all communities.