Jegede chairs PDP elective national convention screening committee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC) has appointed Eyitayo Jegede as the Chairman of its National Convention Screening Committee.

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, the Chairman of NCOC, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Fintiri said that the NCOC approved the appointment of Jegede and 12 other party members to screen all aspirants for national offices in the upcoming 2025 PDP Elective National Convention scheduled for Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 in Ibadan.

According to Fintiri, the screening is scheduled for Tuesday.

The screening committee has Mohammed Diri as Deputy Chairman, Mr Asue Ighodalo as Secretary and Jacob Otorkpa as Deputy Secretary.

Other members are Emmanuel Enoidem, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Chief Mrs Aduke Maina, Iyom Anenih, Achike Udenwa, Maryam Ciroma, Felix Hyat, Zainab Maina, and Chinedu Nwachukwu as member/administrative secretary.

“The NCOC notes and expects that the exemplary conduct and strict adherence to rules and regulations during this very crucial assignment will justify the confidence reposed by the Party on members of the Committee,” Fintiri said. (NAN)