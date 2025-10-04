JECINTA:  Nigerian-born scientist making global impact in HIV/AIDS awareness

•Storms Delta, Edo, Lagos, five other states

By Paul Olayemi

Jecinta Oghenesuvwe Ken-Jabin is a London-based Biomedical Scientist whose work has gained international acclaim in the field of global health, HIV/AIDS research, and women’s empowerment.

She is widely recognized as a Global HIV/AIDS Researcher and Campaigner, as well as an outspoken advocate for women, dedicating her career to education, mentorship, and empowerment on a global scale.

In March 2025, she received international recognition at TikTok’s London headquarters, where she was honoured as an Outstanding Mentor for her exceptional contributions to mentorship and groundbreaking advocacy in HIV/AIDS awareness. In further recognition of her works, she was honoured with an Award of Excellence by the Delta State Ministry of Health, a distinction that underscores the global and governmental recognition of her public health contributions.

Jecinta is the founder and President of the Complete Women Charity Organisation, an international non-profit that empowers and trains women, conducts charity initiatives, and delivers vital public health services. Under her leadership, the organization has become a recognized model for integrating women’s empowerment with healthcare advocacy, serving as an innovative framework that is gaining attention in global health circles.

Most recently, Jecinta spearheaded a four-week HIV/AIDS Awareness Campaign spanning eight Nigerian states (Lagos, Edo, Oyo, Anambra, Bayelsa, Enugu, Rivers, and Delta). The initiative mobilized multiple state chapters of her organization, creating a coordinated, nationwide effort. This large-scale campaign concluded on October 1, 2025, at the Boboroku Primary Health Centre in Delta State, after a series of outreach programmes at Jesse, Mosogar, and Orokpokpor Primary Health Care Centres in the state.



Boboroku outing

Boboroku community in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State came alive on Wednesday, 1st of October as men, women, youths and health advocates gathered for the crucial HIV/AIDS Awareness Programme tagged: HIV/AIDS Awareness. The event was focused on empowering women and breaking the cycle of stigma.

The campaign drew wide community participation, government support, and national media coverage, with our vanguard team in attendance. It featured free HIV testing, counselling, and interactive educational sessions designed to combat stigma and misinformation.

Speaking at the event, Azubuike Christiana Iruoghene, one of the three health workers who stood in for Jecinta Ken-Jabin, explained that the president’s motivation was rooted in the alarming rate of HIV/AIDS infections among women and children in the world. “Women are the backbone of families, yet they remain the most vulnerable to HIV infection. If we empower them with knowledge and access, we will reduce mother-to-child transmission and save generations,” she stressed.

Health workers at the Boboroku PHC painted a vivid picture of the community’s reality. According to one of the nurses, awareness is still low, and stigma remains a stubborn barrier. “Many people still shy away from testing because of fear of discrimination. Some prefer to stay ignorant rather than know their status, and this is dangerous,” she said.

Medical officers present also highlighted that the centre has not been offering free testing and counselling services. They revealed that programmes like The Awareness programme is needed and thanked Mrs Jecinta Ken-Jabin and the Complete Women for the initiative. “Testing is the entry point to prevention and treatment. Without knowing your status, you cannot be in control of your health,” another nurse, Ufuoma Akpojite, said at the outreach.



Mother-to-child transmission

The issue of mother-to-child transmission also took centre stage. Health experts explained that HIV-positive mothers who receive early treatment during pregnancy can significantly reduce the risk of infecting their babies. “No child should be born with HIV when we already have the tools to prevent it. What is needed is awareness and access,” the Boboroku Community Health Officer, Francis Ofomana, stressed.

Community leaders who graced the occasion underscored the impact of HIV/AIDS on local families. One woman leader lamented that stigma often isolates victims rather than supporting them. “We have seen families where people whisper instead of helping. That silence is killing more than the disease itself,” she said, calling on community heads to drive acceptance and care.

Another community elder, Boboroku Evans Ighoyinwi, urged parents to educate their children, particularly young girls, about prevention. “The era of hiding information is gone. If we don’t talk to our girls about HIV, others will mislead them. Education is protection,” he charged. We are proud that it is one of our own daughters, “Jecinta,” who has brought this to our country and to us, “she said.

For many participants, the programme was an eye-opener. A young woman, Rachael Simon, who attended, told Vanguard she came because she had never been tested. “Before now, I believed HIV was only for people in the cities. But today I learned that anyone can get it. I’m happy I got tested for the first time,” she revealed.

Another mother of three, Rukevwe Rolland, said she was glad to learn more about prevention during pregnancy. “I didn’t know HIV could pass from mother to child if not managed. Now I know that going to the hospital early is important,” she noted.



HIV/AIDS myths

The programme was also interactive, with role-plays and open discussions to demystify common myths about HIV/AIDS. According to the organizers, the aim was not just to lecture participants but to give them tools they could take back to their families. “If each woman here teaches her household, the ripple effect will be massive,” Azubuike Christiana said.

Medical facts were laid bare during the session, including that HIV is no longer a death sentence, thanks to antiretroviral therapy (ART). Health workers stressed that with early detection and strict adherence to treatment, people living with HIV can live long and productive lives.

Participants also learned that HIV testing is confidential and free at the PHC. Health officials assured the community that their data would be protected, urging more people to shed fear and take advantage of the services.

In her closing remarks, Azubuike Christiana urged both men and women to rise above fear and ignorance. “The fight against HIV/AIDS is not only about drugs; it’s about knowledge, community support, and breaking stigma. Boboroku has taken a bold step today,” she declared.

The Boboroku PHC event ended with free HIV testing, free gifts from the host, Mrs Jecinta Ken-Jabin and counselling sessions. By midday, dozens of men, women and youths had already undergone testing, representing not merely a local achievement but what organizers and participants heralded as a transformative milestone with global implications. This initiative was recognized as a major step forward in the international fight against HIV/AIDS, demonstrating an innovative model of community-based health intervention with the potential to influence best practices worldwide and significantly impact public health outcomes across diverse populations.