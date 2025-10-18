JE The #1Baller ignites the airwaves with new single, “Pepper Dem”

By Benjamin Njoku

The unstoppable energy of Afrobeat’s rising star, JE The #1Baller, is about to set dance floors ablaze once again as he prepares to release his much-anticipated new single titled “Pepper Dem.” The sizzling new track is scheduled to hit all major music streaming platforms on October 21, 2025.

Known for his signature blend of infectious rhythms, catchy hooks, and unmatched stage presence, JE The #1Baller continues to carve a unique space for himself in the Nigerian and global music scene. Following the success of his previous hits, “Pepper Dem” promises to take fans on a thrilling ride filled with pulsating beats, bold lyrics, and an undeniable dance groove.

“This one is for everyone who loves good vibes, movement, and energy,” JE said. “It’s not just a song — it’s a lifestyle. Get your dancing shoes ready!”

“Pepper Dem” is poised to dominate playlists, radio airwaves, and party scenes across Nigeria and beyond. With production by one of the industry’s hottest producers (name withheld for surprise), the single showcases JE’s evolution as an artist and his commitment to pushing creative boundaries.