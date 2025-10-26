Jason Jae returns home in style with ASAP summer aftermath experience

By Alishat Aliu

Arts Drive Productions has announced plans to host the grand homecoming of Ayomide Jason James, popularly known as Jason Jae, one of the standout finalists from the just-concluded Big Brother 10/10 Season, in a special edition of the ASAP Summer Aftermath Experience.

The event, tagged “Jason Jae Homecoming x ASAP Experience (Summer Aftermath)”, will celebrate the return of the multitalented performer, renowned for his electrifying stage presence, creative versatility, and energetic performances, to the entertainment scene.

According to the Creative Director of Arts Drive Productions, Oyelola Olawale Kush, the event is dedicated to honouring Jason Jae’s outstanding contribution to African entertainment through his performance on the reality TV platform.

“Jason Jae is known for his versatile stagecraft, competitive energy, and overall excellence as a performer. He truly embodies the spirit of creativity and showmanship. That’s why we’re dedicating this edition of the ASAP Experience to his homecoming after giving Africa and the world a show to remember on the BBNaija reality series,” Kush said.

The celebration will not only spotlight Jason Jae’s artistic journey but will also feature appearances from other Big Brother 10/10 housemates, including Imisi (the season’s winner), Koyin, Isabella, Bigsoso, Kaybobo, among others.

Organisers say the ASAP Summer Aftermath Experience promises a rich blend of entertainment, cultural exchange, fashion showcases, and networking opportunities, providing a vibrant atmosphere for fans, creatives, and business enthusiasts to connect.

The event is expected to attract a large turnout of entertainment lovers, industry stakeholders, and fans eager to celebrate one of Nigeria’s most dynamic rising stars, Jason Jae, fondly called the King of the Stage.