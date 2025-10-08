JAMB screens 176 underage candidates for admission

JAMB Registrar Prof Ishaq Oloyede

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) screened 176 exceptional underage candidates who scored high marks in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the screening exercise was conducted simultaneously in Abuja, Owerri and Lagos

It was designed to ensure that only outstanding and well-prepared candidates below the age of 16 are considered for admission into tertiary institutions for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The Chairman of the Abuja Centre, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, expressed satisfaction with the smooth conduct of the exercise.

Regarding the screening procedure, Adedoja explained that candidates first took a written examination before proceeding to face-to-face interviews.

“They did the first paper, which took like 20 minutes and after that, the papers were marked, and they proceeded to the second session, which is face-to-face interactions.

“22 candidates were screened here in Abuja centre, but nationwide the figure is 176.

“The JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, would determine when the results of the screening would be released,” Adedoja said.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund, Sen. Mohammed Dandutse, commended JAMB for providing a platform for talented underage candidates to demonstrate their abilities.

“Now, they are giving leverage to the underage so that they can go to the universities based on their ability to pass these exams.

“It is very important for them (underage) to be assessed because of the maturity of focus.

“It is better that the exam is carried out so that the best talents can be selected and it will pave the way for the development of this country,” Dandutse said.

The lawmaker reaffirmed the National Assembly’s commitment to supporting President Bola Tinubu’s education policies.

He commended JAMB for its consistency and transparency.

On his part, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Examination Bodies, Hon. Oboku Oforji, , lauded the students for their outstanding performance.

Oforji who also monitored the exercise in Abuja said it reflected Nigeria’s competitiveness in education across Africa.

He commended the candidates for their orderly behaviour and assured that the screening process would strictly adhere to the guidelines provided by JAMB.

NAN reports that the official age for university admission in Nigeria is 18 years, although the National Policy allows entry from the age of 16.

A total of 41,027 candidates applied under the category of exceptionally brilliant underage candidates for the 2025 UTME, but only 599 scored 80 percent and above.

Some were later disqualified for not meeting the same benchmark in their O-Level or Post-UTME results, leaving only 176 confirmed for final assessment.

The screening panel comprised representatives from the Federal Ministry of Education, the National Universities Commission (NUC), Vice-Chancellors, the Gifted School, and others.

