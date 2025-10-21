JAKO JOLLOF: Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye pledges nutritious meals for pupils

By Alade Aromashodu

AS part of its HEWA agenda which emphasises health, education, and welfare, Odi-Olowo/Ojuwoye Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Lagos, has launched ‘JAKO JOLLOF’ programme to improve nutritional and health status for pupils in all 28 public primary schools in the area.

The programme, geared towards improving pupils concentration and comprehension, reducing dropout rate, relieving parents, and increasing schools attendance, is a free-food initiative designed to nourish pupils across the 28 public primary schools, including special schools, every Friday.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Chairman of the LCDA, Hon ‘Seyi Jakande, reiterated that ‘JAKO JOLLOF’ was not just providing meals for pupils, saying “we are investing in their futures, ensuring that our young learners have the nourishment they need to thrive academically and grow into the leaders of tomorrow.

“As many of you know, our children are our most vital asset. Their health, happiness, and success are paramount to the growth and prosperity of our community.

”With the ‘JAKO JOLLOF’ initiative, we are not just providing meals, we are investing in their futures, ensuring that our young learners have the nourishment they need to thrive academically and grow into the leaders of tomorrow.

“The inspiration behind this programme stems from our HEWA agenda, which emphasises health, Education and Welfare. We recognise that, for our children to excel in their studies, they must be well fed, healthy, and supported. This initiative is our pledge to provide nutritious and delicious meals every Friday, creating foundation for excellence in education.”

He noted further that the programme was more than a meal, but a symbol of commitment to the well-being of children in the community.

“I want to emphasise that ‘JAKO JOLLOF’ is more than just a meal program. It stands as a symbol of our commitment to the well-being of our children and the future of our community.

”By prioritising their health and education, we are laying the groundwork for a brighter tomorrow—one where our children can dream big and achieve great things.

“I would like to take a moment to acknowledge the fantastic food vendors we have trained in Òdì-Olowo/Ojuwoye. Your dedication and commitment to this program will play an essential role in its success. Together, we will ensure that every meal served is not only nourishing but also prepared with love and care,” he said.

Jakande gave assurance that most significant input of his administration was to ensure that all the council’s projects/activities were beneficial to people of the area, especially in education.

He added: ”JAKO JOLLOF’ initiative is a completion of back-to-school programme but distribution of bags in this context include launch box with eating materials for the Friday’s Jollof.”

He urged parents, teachers and community members to continue supporting children in the community.

In his submission, Jamiu Falana, pleaded with parents to encourage their children to attend classes and listen to their teachers.