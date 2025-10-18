Jackie Appiah unveils her son on social media

By Benjamin Njoku

Canadian-born-Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has unveiled her 20 -year-old son Damien Agyemang to the world, leaving fans and colleagues in awe. The actress celebrated her son’s birthday days back on Instagram, revealing that he’s now a young adult.

Her colleague, Luchy Donald jokingly expressed interest in marrying Jackie Appiah’s son, saying she’s not too old to be his wife. Jackie Appiah proudly shared a heartfelt message, expressing her pride in her son’s growth and encouraging him to continue making her proud.

The 42-year-old actress married Peter Agyemang in 2005. They had a son, Damien before they divorced three years later, with the divorce being finalized in 2012. The actress has kept her personal life private, but it’s known that she has sole custody of her son, and has been focused on her acting career and philanthropy.