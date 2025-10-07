Iyesogie Empowerment Foundation: Nine years of transformative leadership

By Kenneth Oboh

From a shared passion among secondary friends, the Iyesogie Empowerment Foundation has grown into an institution of global relevance in youth empowerment and leadership initiative.

The Iyesogie Empowerment Foundation was established in 2016 by Iyesogie Ariel Osewa in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria. It originated at Queen Idia College Secondary School as a team of passionate young friends united by a singular mission: the empowerment of youth and teenagers across Africa.

Nine years later, Team Iyesogie has transcended its initial scope, evolving into one of Africa’s leading transformative communities in charity and inspirational youth leadership.

The foundation has successfully birthed sub-communities that foster and harness the potential of intellectually sound young minds, guiding them in the creation and implementation of societal-changing deliverables.

This journey has been marked by numerous charitable projects, with beneficiaries spanning a diverse cross-section of society: women, children, teenage single mothers, single fathers, people with disabilities, and more.

With over 1,500 beneficiaries both within and outside Edo State, Nigeria, and countless youth and teenager participation events held, Team Iyesogie continues to raise the bar in the charity and young leadership sector.

The team thrives on a solid, well-structured platform, led by sound young minds, ready to take on the world.

The ninth year of service marks a sacrosanct observation for the team. As we look back on our successes and lessons learned, we move forward with renewed vision for all that we have in store. For us, this is now beyond charity—we are world transformers.