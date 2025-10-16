IYC Gbaramatu clan lauds Tompolo’s N10bn donation for security

Tompolo

By Jimitota Onoyume

Ijaw Youth Council , ( IYC) Gbaramatu clan, has lauded High Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo, Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria limited, SSNL, for his ten billion naira donation to the Delta state security trust fund , to step up security of lives and properties in the state.

The youth body in a statement by its Chairman Oyinkuro Wazo Zikurebai, Secretary Lawei Tracy Edolo and the Information Officer Ebimotimi Ari, said the donation was a reflection of Chief Ekpemupolo ‘s dedication to security in Delta state.

It reads: ” The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Gbaramatu Clan, hereby formally commends High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo (also known as Tompolo) for his significant donation of Ten Billion Naira (₦10,000,000,000) to the Delta State Security Trust Fund.

“This extraordinary contribution is a direct reflection of his unwavering commitment to the safety and stability of Delta State. Furthermore, it stands as a momentous pledge, consistent with his longstanding and deeply personal dedication to the security of our homeland.

” High Chief Ekpemupolo has once again distinguished himself as a champion of peace. His decisive action underscores the fundamental principle that security is an indispensable prerequisite for all meaningful development.

“The Council hereby issues a stern warning to all detractors and agents of instability to cease and desist from all activities that undermine the collective security and prosperity of the Niger Delta region.

“Concurrently, we strongly urge the Delta State Government to exercise the highest levels of transparency and integrity in the management and disbursement of these funds. Public trust demands a rigorous and accountable framework to ensure that every naira is judiciously allocated and effectively utilized.

“In conclusion, the IYC, Gbaramatu Clan, reaffirms that unity of purpose is paramount. We call upon all stakeholders to transcend their differences and engage in constructive collaboration to secure a peaceful and prosperous Delta for all its residents.”