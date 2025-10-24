Iyamu becomes Fellow of CARED at University of West Scotland

By Adesina Wahab

For his sterling performance and zeal to reposition education in Edo State in line with the focus of his boss, Governor Monday Okpebholo, the Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr Paddy Iyamu, has been honoured with the award of a Fellow of the Centre for African Research on Enterprise and Economic Development at the University of West Scotland, United Kingdom.

The award was in recognition of his sterling qualities and quest for excellence as it relates to the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goal 4 of the United Nations which is to make education accessible and affordable for all children of school age.

The Okpebholo administration has been in the forefront of ensuring that all Edo students have access to free and quality education.

This has led to massive renovation of schools, employment of teachers, provision of teaching aids and facilities and other policies geared towards the provision of quality education.

The policies and programmes of the Edo State Ministry of Education under the guidance of the education-loving Governor Okpebholo has also helped to address the decay in school infrastructure, improve the learning outcome, provide students with the relevant skills, promote equity and eliminate gender disparities in schools.

Speaking on the award, Iyamu said,” I thank God for giving Edo State a governor like His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo who has the interest of the people at heart and who also believes that education is a key to the emancipation of people from poverty and ignorance. He is also a leader who gives all the necessary support to people to excel in whatever positions they have been chosen to work.

“He has set the pace in the education sector for others to follow and I am also happy that the administration is not going to relent in the pursuit of policies and programmes that will make our youths to be competitive globally because we are preparing them for the future where they will prove their mettle.”