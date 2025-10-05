Iyaloja: Don’t play politics with our markets, CHRICED warns

…Commends Oba Ewuare II for Defending Benin Tradition in Market Leadership

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) has cautioned against politicising traditional market leadership in Nigeria, stressing that reforms in market structures must respect indigenous systems and cultural values.

The organisation, in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Comrade Dr. Ibrahim Zikirullahi, commended His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, the Oba of Benin, for upholding the kingdom’s traditional method of appointing market leaders amid debates over the introduction of an Iyaloja structure in Edo State.

CHRICED described the monarch’s stance as a “principled defence” of cultural identity and local governance, noting that traditional market administration in Benin is overseen by the Iyeki — leaders chosen by traders and confirmed by the palace.

“The Benin system of market leadership reflects centuries of self-regulation and community trust. Any modification of such systems should emerge from broad consultation and cultural sensitivity, not external imposition,” Zikirullahi stated.

The civic group urged that all conversations on market reforms or leadership appointments be guided by transparency, accountability, and respect for traditional authority.

“CHRICED believes that traditional and civic institutions should be protected from undue political influence. Our markets are not just economic centres but cultural spaces that embody community values,” the statement added.

The organisation further cautioned against centralising market leadership roles in a way that could weaken local participation or distort established governance systems.

“Decentralised models like that of the Benin Kingdom encourage shared responsibility and inclusion. They should be preserved as part of Nigeria’s diverse heritage,” it said.

CHRICED also called on civil society groups and traditional rulers to promote dialogue that fosters harmony between culture and democracy, emphasising that genuine unity can only thrive on mutual respect and justice.

“Nigeria’s diversity is a source of strength. Any reform of traditional or civic institutions must be inclusive, transparent, and grounded in respect for cultural identity,” it concluded.