Ivory Coast bans protests ahead of presidential vote

Ivory Coast authorities have imposed a sweeping two-month ban on political rallies and demonstrations just a week before a presidential election, in a move further restricting opposition activity.

The ban, announced late Friday by the interior and defence ministries, applies to all political parties and groups except the five candidates officially approved to contest the October 25 vote.

It comes amid rising tensions following the exclusion of opposition heavyweights Laurent Gbagbo and Tidjane Thiam from the race.

Hundreds of people rallied at protests in Abidjan last weekend, with security forces dispersing crowds. Sporadic unrest, including road and school blockades, has been reported in several regions.

Around 700 people have been arrested over the past week, according to public prosecutor Oumar Braman Kone, who said phone data revealed calls for attacks on public institutions which he described as “acts of terrorism”.

On Thursday, 26 protesters were sentenced to three years in prison for public order offences, and another 105 are due to stand trial next week.

The opposition coalition, which includes Gbagbo’s African Peoples’ Party — Ivory Coast (PPA-CI) and Thiam’s Democratic Party of Ivory Coast (PDCI), has denounced President Alassane Ouattara’s bid for a fourth term.

Amnesty International urged authorities to stop “repressing” protests, but Justice Minister Sansan Kambile defended the crackdown, citing national security concerns.

Ouattara faces four challengers, including former minister Jean-Louis Billon and ex-first lady Simone Gbagbo.

AFP