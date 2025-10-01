‘I’ve played injured, never complained’ – Fede Valverde hits back at critics

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde has hit back at criticism over his recent performances, insisting that he has always given his all for the club despite personal struggles on the pitch.

“I have read several articles damaging my reputation. I know I’ve had bad games, I’m aware of it. I’m not hiding, and I face the criticism head-on. I’m truly sad,” Valverde said.

The Uruguayan international made it clear that while criticism comes with the territory, his commitment to Real Madrid cannot be questioned.

“People can say many things about me, but under no circumstances can they say that I refuse to play. I have given everything and more for this club, I’ve played while fractured, injured, and I’ve never complained or asked for a break,” he stressed.

He leído varios artículos dañando mi persona. Sé que he tenido partidos malos, soy consciente. No me escondo y doy la cara. Realmente estoy triste. De mí pueden decir muchas cosas, pero bajo ningún punto de vista pueden decir que me niego a jugar. He dado todo y más por este… — Fede Valverde (@fedeevalverde) October 1, 2025

Valverde also opened up on his relationship with head coach Xabi Alonso, saying it allows him to be honest about his preferred role while still maintaining his willingness to adapt for the team.

“I have a good relationship with the coach, which makes me feel confident enough to tell him which position I prefer on the field, but I always, always made it clear that I’m available to perform anywhere, on any trip, and in every game,” he said.

Expressing his deep connection with the club, Valverde added: “I’ve left my heart and soul in this club and I will continue to do so, even if sometimes it’s not enough or I’m not playing as I’d like. I swear on my pride that I will never give up and will fight until the end, playing wherever I’m needed.”

Vanguard News