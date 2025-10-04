Why I didn’t make my wife quit Christianity – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday reaffirmed his commitment to promoting unity among Nigerians, stating that although his wife is a Christian, he has never tried to force her to join him in Islam.

Tinubu gave the assurance during a meeting with Christian leaders at the headquarters of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) in Jos, Plateau State.

In a statement released by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President was quoted as saying: “I have a mission to unite this country, ensure its prosperity, and we are making progress.”

While paying tribute to the late Mama Lydia Yilwatda, mother of APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, Tinubu highlighted his family’s interfaith background. He said, “In our family, we have a strong Muslim background, and I married a Christian, a pastor for that matter, and I have never forced her to change her religion.”

Calling on clergymen to trust his leadership, Tinubu said religious leaders must play a role in managing differences for the greater good.

He also restated his government’s commitment to fighting insecurity. “We are defeating bandits, and we will defeat them. We will deal with them and combat the farmers-herders clashes,” he said.

On the economy, the President assured that his administration is taking steps to restructure and grow it for the benefit of all Nigerians.

At the funeral service, Tinubu described the late Mama Yilwatda as a devoted mother and humanitarian. “The history behind this church is rooted in faith with deep acceptance in the Lord and tradition. I have been to Jos before. When we were coming here, Governor Caleb Muftwang showed me one of the bungalows, the house of Ambassador Yahaya Kwande. During the SDP days, we met there to decide the fate of MKO Abiola.

“Today, I am grateful that I am alive and to God be the glory to be the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and to come here to bid farewell to the mother of the community, and a humanitarian.”

Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, APC National Chairman and chief mourner, described his late mother as resilient. “I am here to thank God for her life. My mother worked for twenty-four hours despite her health condition, supporting us and providing humanitarian assistance.”

He also expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his emergence as APC chairman, promising to uphold the trust placed in him.

Speaking on behalf of the church, COCIN President, Rev. Dr Amos Mohzo, thanked Tinubu for appointing Northern Christians to key positions such as SGF Senator George Akume and Prof. Yilwatda. He also commended the President’s response to insecurity in Plateau and Benue, while urging him to support displaced victims and ensure the safe return of Christian communities forced to flee to Cameroon.

Mohzo pledged the church’s support for the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The funeral was attended by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, NGF Chairman AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, APC governors, NSA Nuhu Ribadu, Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila, ministers, SGF George Akume, former SGF Boss Mustapha, and several former governors, lawmakers, and APC leaders.