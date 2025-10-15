I’ve forgiven my daughter-in-law who killed my son —Isa

*Love gone sour: Maryam Sanda reportedly stabbed her husband, Bilyamin Bello, to death

By Favour Ulebor

Abuja —The father of the late Bilyaminu Bello, who was killed by his wife, Maryam Sanda, Alhaji Bello Isa, has said he was happy that President Bola Tinubu has pardoned his daughter-in-law.

Speaking in Abuja during a joint interview, yesterday, with Maryam’s father, Alhaji Garba Sanda, Alhaji Bello Isa said his motivation was purely humanitarian.

Alhaji Isa, father of the deceased, said he had been quietly seeking freedom for Maryam, who had been on death row since her conviction for the murder of her husband.

He said he wanted Maryam released so she could care for her two young children, adding that executing her would not bring back his son.

According to him, “As a Muslim, I have accepted what happened. I have forgiven her and left judgment to Allah,” he said.

Responding to reports that some family members objected to his forgiveness, Isa said people were free to have their opinions, but as a father and a Muslim, he believed forgiveness was the best choice for peace and humanity.

“Vengeance cannot bring back my son, but forgiveness can bring peace to my family, to her family and to the children, who must not suffer any longer.

“You cannot prevent anybody to say what is in his mind. Anybody who wants to say something is free to say. But to me, as the father, I leave everything to God.”

It was revealed that Alhaji Isa had written to the then Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN, and the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, in 2019, to seek clemency for Maryam.

Although those early appeals went unanswered, the recent pardon granted by President Tinubu under the Presidential Prerogative of Mercy fulfilled his request.

He said his first plea for Maryam’s release was even before her conviction in January 2020. He recalled writing to the Commissioner of Police on January 17, 2019, stating that he had forgiven whoever was responsible for his son’s death and appealed that the charge be withdrawn, so that my son’s soul could rest in peace according to Islamic injunction.

He also swore an affidavit at the FCT High Court on June 21, 2019, reaffirming his forgiveness and asking that the prosecution be withdrawn.

The grieving father said since the 2020 judgment, the children had only been able to see and bond with their mother during occasional visits to the Suleja prison, a situation he described as “heartbreaking for innocent children.”

Also speaking, Alhaji Garba Sanda, father of Maryam, expressed gratitude to Alhaji Isa and his family for what he described as a rare act of compassion.

He also confirmed that Alhaji Isa had been advocating mercy long before the conviction.

Garba said the appeal was written to the police and made videos, during Buhari’s tenure, seeking clemency.

He then thanked the President for his magnanimity.

He said: “Words cannot describe our appreciation to the Isa’s family for this gesture of mercy and reconciliation. We continue to pray that something positive may come from this tragedy, that our families may heal, and that these children will grow up knowing love from both sides.

“If you have followed his speech, from day one, even before the lower court’s judgment, he wrote to the police and to the Attorney General that the family was not interested in court matters. They asked for the matter to be discontinued.

“Since 2019, he has followed up. He was the one who applied to the Attorney General seeking clemency for his daughter-in-law. We have been in touch and talking. Even the children know him, so this is not something new. Before and after the judgment, we have been together.”