I’ve forgiven my daughter-in-law who killed my son — Bello

…Says He Appealed to Buhari, Tinubu to Pardon Maryam Sanda

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The father of the late Bilyaminu Bello, Alhaji Ahmed Bello Isa, has said he is happy that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu granted a presidential pardon to his daughter-in-law, Maryam Sanda, who was convicted for the death of his son.

Speaking in Abuja during a joint interview with Maryam’s father, Alhaji Garba Sanda, Alhaji Bello said his decision to seek mercy for her was motivated purely by humanitarian reasons.

He revealed that he had been quietly appealing for Maryam’s freedom since her conviction, stressing that her execution would not bring back his son but would only inflict more pain on their families and children.

“As a Muslim, I have accepted what happened. I have forgiven her and left judgment to Allah,” he said.

Addressing reports that some relatives disagreed with his forgiveness, Alhaji Bello said everyone was entitled to their opinion, but as a father and a believer, forgiveness was the best path to peace.

“Vengeance cannot bring back my son, but forgiveness can bring peace to my family, to her family, and to the children who must not suffer any longer,” he added.

It was gathered that Alhaji Bello had written to the then Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and the FCT Commissioner of Police as far back as 2019, seeking clemency for Maryam. Although his early pleas went unanswered, President Tinubu’s recent pardon under the Presidential Prerogative of Mercy fulfilled his long-standing request.

He said his first plea was made even before Maryam’s conviction in January 2020, recalling that on January 17, 2019, he wrote to the FCT Commissioner of Police stating that he had forgiven whoever was responsible for his son’s death and wanted the case withdrawn in line with Islamic principles.

He also swore an affidavit at the FCT High Court on June 21, 2019, reaffirming his forgiveness and calling for the withdrawal of the prosecution.

In another letter dated December 16, 2024, titled “Request for Exercise of Prerogative of Mercy for My Daughter-in-Law, Maryam Sanda Sentenced to Death by Hanging,” he wrote:

“There is nothing more painful than losing a son the way I lost Bilyaminu. What gives me comfort is that he left behind two beautiful children. I have forgiven Maryam, who was found guilty of killing my son.

“Before the end of the trial, I told both the Police and the Court that I did not want her prosecuted because I did not want a situation where my grandchildren, who had lost their father, would also lose their mother.

“I have taken it as the will of Almighty Allah. I do not blame Maryam for what happened. But now that she has been sentenced to death, I beg in the name of Allah for mercy. If she is killed, who will take care of her two children?”

He said since the 2020 judgment, the children had only been able to see their mother during occasional visits to the Suleja Correctional Facility — a situation he described as “heartbreaking for innocent children.”

Also speaking, Alhaji Garba Sanda, father of Maryam, expressed deep gratitude to Alhaji Bello and his family for what he described as a rare act of compassion and forgiveness.

He confirmed that Alhaji Bello had consistently sought clemency for Maryam, writing letters, making appeals, and even recording video pleas since 2019 during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Words cannot describe our appreciation to the Bello family for this gesture of mercy and reconciliation. We continue to pray that our families may heal and that these children will grow up knowing love from both sides,” he said.

He added that both families had maintained cordial communication since the tragedy, with Alhaji Bello actively advocating for mercy long before the conviction and throughout the appeal process.