It’s time to leave political space for youth – Oluwo advocates

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi has called on Nigerian politicians to start leaving space for youth in the country to take responsibility to lead the country.

This is as the Special Adviser to Governor Ademola Adeleke on Boundary Matters, Barrister Bukola Onifade launched a book in celebration of golden jubilee birthday.

Speaking at the event held in Osogbo on Tuesday, Oluwo disclosed that many developed countries, have at a time, allowed youth navigate their direction which berth development and growth in those nations.

“It is important for old politicians to allow the youth step into leadership position in the country and states. The youth would build a future they want to live in and as such, they should be involved in how the country is ruled.

“This is not restricted to political and government space alone. Traditional institutions too should look at allowing youths take over the leadership. We must innovate how our institution is perceived by others across the world”, he said.

The State Governor, Ademola Adeleke who was represented by the Commissioner for Government House Protocol, Mr Olusoji Ajeigbe, said his administration prioritised youth involvement in government, hence, the number of youth appointed into his cabinet.

“For us as a government, we have a cabinet populated by youth because we believe in their energy, innovation and ability to take up challenges differently and it has reflected in how our government achieve a lot within a short time in the saddle”, he said.

Speaking on the celebrant, the governor said Onifade is not just a discipline individual, but one who never surrender to difficulties until he achieved his objectives.

“I am not surprised by the feat Barrister Onifade has achieved. He is disciplined focus and above all has integrity. I am proud of the man you have become”, he added.

Earlier, Onifade said he was authored to write the book as a means to motivate the younger generation that it one is focus, there is nothing unachievable in life.