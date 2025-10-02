‘It’ll be a walkover’  —  Jandor predicts easy victory for Tinubu in 2027

The Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) 2023 governorship candidate in Lagos State, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has predicted an easy victory for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Jandor, who has since defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), said political upsets witnessed in 2023, including Tinubu’s loss in Lagos to Labour Party’s Peter Obi, will not repeat themselves.

“Remember, in 2023, Jandor and his Lagos for Lagos movement were outside, and this time, we are back inside. So, it won’t be the same thing as what you witnessed in 2023,” he said.

According to him, Tinubu’s political influence has grown beyond Lagos, positioning him for a nationwide landslide in 2027.

“2027, not only in Lagos but in the entire country, is going to be a walkover for the man whose courage has given us a lot in this country today,” Jandor declared.

Tinubu had won the hotly contested 2023 presidential election, defeating PDP’s Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, and others, though his Lagos loss to Obi was seen as a symbolic blow.

Jandor, who resigned from the PDP and rejoined the APC in March, said his decision was driven by the party’s winning mentality. He also reaffirmed his ambition to contest for Lagos governorship in 2027.

“What you heard yesterday is for us to once again to express our can-do ability and give a shot to the same seat that we gunned for during the last electioneering process,” he said.

“There is no vacancy in Aso Rock till 2031, so for Jandor, I am running in 2027 and I have so declared.”

On speculation that President Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, may join the APC governorship race in Lagos, Jandor welcomed the possibility, saying the young Tinubu qualified to contest for the position, adding that “if the party picks him, all of us will rally round and support.”

Vanguard News