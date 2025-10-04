Itauma v Ajagba: It’s anybody’s game, depending on where the fight holds – Oboh

Oboh

By Jacob Ajom

Former British and Commonwealth Light heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has joined the fray in the call for an all-Nigerian heavyweight clash between the country’s foremost pugilists Efe Ajagba and rave of the moment Moses Itauma.



Ajagba, who represented Nigeria at the 2016 Rio Olympics, has shot to the top ten in the heavyweight class in the world and is close to challenging for a world title. He is a fearsome boxer with an intimidating record of 20 wins, 14 by knockout, one draw and one loss.



Itauma, on the other hand, has been sensational. With 13 wins out of 13 with 11 knockouts, he is seen as the next king of the heavyweight class. A fight between the two would be monumental.



Speaking in a recent interview in Lagos, Itauma downplayed the prospect of ever facing boxing legend Anthony Joshua but admitted that he is open to a potential clash with fellow Nigerian star Efe Ajagba in the future.



This has excited Nigerian boxing enthusiasts who can’t wait to witness such a historic event either on Nigerian soil or anywhere else in the world.



In his reaction, Oboh, who ruled the Commonwealth light heavyweight division in his day, said, Itauma may have been “too patriotic and sentimental” to have refused a potential duel against Joshua because both of them are British-Nigerian.

“Yet I believe between them, it will be easier for Itauma to beat Joshua than to beat Ajagba,” he said, adding, “Joshua is in the twilight of his career.”



Oboh said that a fight between Ajagba and Itauma would have a massive impact on the image of Nigeria in the sporting map of the world.

“The attention of the world would have been drawn towards Nigeria. But I feel strongly, if the bout takes place in Nigeria, Ajagba will win. However, if it holds in Britain, Itauma would win because he would enjoy the advantage of the British crowd and the boxing mafia,” he said.



Oboh seized the opportunity to send words of encouragement to Balmoral Promotions, who organised the Independence Day Chaos in the Ring Boxing Night in conjunction with the Amir Khan Promotions.



“They did well. Should they continue that way, Nigeria will become the mecca of global boxing soon,” he said.