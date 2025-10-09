Italy’s world champion suspended after stealing cosmetics at Singapore airport

Italy’s 2022 world swimming champion Benedetta Pilato and another Italian swimmer were banned for 90 days on Thursday for stealing cosmetics at Singapore airport.

The pair were caught red-handed on their return from this year’s world championships where Pilato took bronze in the 50m breaststroke.

“Given the facts revealed by the investigation and the cooperation of the two athletes, who acknowledged their responsibilities, the prosecutor of the Italian swimming federation has decided to suspend them for 90 days from all activities starting today,” the federation announced.

The sanction will prevent Pilato, 20, and Chiara Tarantino, 23, from participating in the European short course championships in December in Poland.

The pair were arrested by Singapore police on August 14 after stealing two cosmetic products from a duty free store at Singapore airport.

They were able to return to Italy on August 20 after Italian authorities intervened.

Pilato said on social media afterwards that she had been “involved (in this theft) independently of (her) will”.

“From this experience, I draw great lessons on prudence, individual responsibility, and the value of the people around me,” wrote Pilato, who won world breaststroke gold in Budapest three years ago.

