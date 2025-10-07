Italy’s Gattuso expresses Gaza heartache ahead of World Cup qualifier with Israel

Credit: Getty Images

Gennaro Gattuso said on Tuesday that that he felt heartache over the two-year-long war in Gaza ahead of two 2026 World Cup qualifiers, one of which will be against Israel.

The Azzurri take on Estonia in Tallinn on Saturday but all eyes are on the following clash with Israel in Udine next Tuesday, after mass pro-Palestinian protests were held across Italy last week.

On Friday — a day of strike action in support of the Palestinians — demonstrators went to Italy’s national training centre in Florence to demand the match be called off, and there will be more protests in Udine ahead of next week’s match.

“We know that we have to play the match because otherwise we’ll lose 3-0… I’ll say it again that it’s very sad to see what’s happening to innocent people, children, it hurts my heart to see all of that,” Gattuso told reporters on Tuesday.

Italy was the scene of some of Europe’s biggest protests over last weekend against Israel’s continued offensive in Gaza, which was sparked two years ago when Hamas militants crossed the border to attack Israeli communities.

But due to the levels of death and destruction being wrought on Gaza, there have been increasing calls for Israel to be banned from international sport.

Ticket sales for Tuesday’s match have been sluggish with large empty spaces expected at the Bluenergy Stadium, which will be the centre of a large security operation.

“It won’t be an easy atmosphere because there will be 10,000 people outside the stadium and 5,000-6,000 inside it,” continued Gattuso.

“We want to qualify for the World Cup and I would have preferred to play a home match in front of an enthusiastic crowd like we did in Bergamo (for a 5-0 win over Estonia) a month ago.”

Italy, who failed to qualify for the last two World Cup tournaments, sit second in Group I, level on nine points with Israel and six behind leaders Norway, with a game in hand on both of their rivals.

Only top spot in the group gives direct qualification to next summer’s finals in the United States, Mexico and Canada, with second place offering a play-off spot.

In September, Italy emerged victorious 5-4 against Israel in a bad-tempered match hosted in Hungary, where the Israeli national team have played their home matches since the country launched its offensive in Gaza following the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.

The small group of Italian fans present in the Hungarian city of Debrecen on September 8 turned their backs to the pitch during the Israeli national anthem, while boos also rang out from sections of the stadium and supporters displayed banners with the word “stop”.